What is the status of the British royals following Prince Charles’ positive coronavirus test

Queen Elizabeth’s family has been struck by the coronavirus. It was announced on Wednesday, March 25, that the 93-year-old monarch’s son and future King, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prince of Wales’ wife, Camilla, was also tested, but her results came back negative. Clarence House revealed that the 71-year-old Prince, who “remains in good health,” and the Duchess of Cornwall are “now self-isolating at home in Scotland.” While Princes Harry and William’s father has been avoiding handshakes as a precautionary measure, the palace stated that it’s not clear whom Charles caught the novel virus from. Prince George’s grandfather has been carrying out a number of engagements in recent weeks, including one in London with Prince Albertof Monaco, who has also tested positive for COVID-19. The future King’s last engagement was on March 12 at Buckingham Palace, where he carried out an investiture, on behalf of the Queen, and later attended a dinner in aid of the Australia Bushfire Appeal.

©Getty Images



Princes Charles has tested positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth, who saw Charles after the investiture ceremony on March 12, has not been tested Buckingham Palace confirmed (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!). "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” the palace stated. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." Queen Elizabeth left London early due to the coronavirus. Her Majesty departed Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on March 19. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. Prince Philip was also flown via helicopter to Windsor, where he reunited with his wife.

It has not been confirmed where Prince William and Kate Middleton are self-isolating with their three young children, but the Cambridges reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and often spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly visited the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak last week. The royal couple met with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public at a London Ambulance Center. William and Kate were seen taking necessary precautions, sanitizing their hands and avoiding handshakes during the outing. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being homeschooled in light of the pandemic.

On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order. "From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction -- you must stay at home," the prime minister said. "Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households." He added, "People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes.” The British royals have been following government guidance throughout the pandemic.

While Prince Harry’s family is under lockdown in the UK, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle are currently across the pond in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple returned to North America earlier this month after wrapping up their final string of royal engagements in the UK. Harry arrived back in Canada days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian border would be closing to foreigners due to the outbreak. “We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens, or permanent residents," Prime Minister Trudeau said (via CNN). Harry and Meghan addressed the pandemic on their personal social media account on March 18 sharing an uplifting message that read: “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”

Queen Elizabeth has said that her family is “ready to play [their] part” during this “period of great concern and uncertainty.” “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” Her Majesty said in a statement. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”