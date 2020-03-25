What is the status of the British royals following Prince Charles’ positive coronavirus test

Queen Elizabeth’s family has been struck by the coronavirus. It was announced on Wednesday, March 25, that the 93-year-old monarch’s son and future King, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prince of Wales’ wife, Camilla, was also tested, but her results came back negative. Clarence House revealed that the 71-year-old Prince, who “remains in good health,” and the Duchess of Cornwall are “now self-isolating at home in Scotland.” While Princes Harry and William’s father has been avoiding handshakes as a precautionary measure, the palace stated that it’s not clear whom Charles caught the novel virus from. Prince George’s grandfather has been carrying out a number of engagements in recent weeks, including one in London with Prince Albertof Monaco, who has also tested positive for COVID-19. The future King’s last engagement was on March 12 at Buckingham Palace, where he carried out an investiture, on behalf of the Queen, and later attended a dinner in aid of the Australia Bushfire Appeal.
Queen Elizabeth, who saw Charles after the investiture ceremony on March 12, has not been tested Buckingham Palace confirmed (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!). "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” the palace stated. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." Queen Elizabeth left London early due to the coronavirus. Her Majesty departed Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on March 19. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. Prince Philip was also flown via helicopter to Windsor, where he reunited with his wife.
It has not been confirmed where Prince William and Kate Middleton are self-isolating with their three young children, but the Cambridges reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and often spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly visited the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak last week. The royal couple met with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public at a London Ambulance Center. William and Kate were seen taking necessary precautions, sanitizing their hands and avoiding handshakes during the outing. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being homeschooled in light of the pandemic.
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
On Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a stay-at-home order. "From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction -- you must stay at home," the prime minister said. "Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households." He added, "People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes.” The British royals have been following government guidance throughout the pandemic.
While Prince Harry’s family is under lockdown in the UK, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle are currently across the pond in Canada with their ten-month-old son Archie Harrison. The couple returned to North America earlier this month after wrapping up their final string of royal engagements in the UK. Harry arrived back in Canada days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the Canadian border would be closing to foreigners due to the outbreak. “We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens, or permanent residents," Prime Minister Trudeau said (via CNN). Harry and Meghan addressed the pandemic on their personal social media account on March 18 sharing an uplifting message that read: “This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”
These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...
Queen Elizabeth has said that her family is “ready to play [their] part” during this “period of great concern and uncertainty.” “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” Her Majesty said in a statement. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”