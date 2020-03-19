Coronavirus-infected royal recently attended same event as Prince Charles

A little over a week after Prince Albert and Prince Charles were in the same room together, it was revealed that the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco has tested positive for the coronavirus. Queen Elizabeth’s firstborn and Grace Kelly’s son attended WaterAid's Water and Climate summit on March 10 at Kings Place in London. While Albert’s presence at the event will no doubt fuel speculation over the health of Charles, the future King, 71, has been taking precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Princes William and Harry’s father has been avoiding shaking hands, and sat across the table from Albert at the event.

Prince Albert attended the same event as Prince Charles on March 10

Charles, who has been president of WaterAid UK since 1991, was on hand to discuss the impacts of climate change on access to drinking water. "With water being so utterly essential to life, it is clearly vital that we recognize the link between water and climate change,” he said in his remarks at the event. The summit was attended by community members, business leaders, and government representatives, including Albert.

Prince Charles (pictured at the summit) has been taking precautions amid the coronavirus outbreak

On March 19, the Prince’s Palace announced that Princess Charlene’s husband was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. In a statement the palace said that his “state of health is not a source of concern.” Albert is being “closely” looked after by his attending physician and specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital. The monarch will continue to work and is in contact with his cabinet and the government. Albert also urged the people of Monaco to limit their contact with others and to “respect containment measures.”