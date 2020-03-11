Meghan Markle returns to Canada after final royal engagement, while Harry stays in UK

Meghan Markle’s new chapter has officially begun! Following her final appearance as a senior royal on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex flew back to Canada to reunite with her ten-month-old son Archie Harrison, according to The Telegraph. The outlet reports that the Suits alum left “straight” after the Commonwealth Day service. Meanwhile, the Duchess’ husband Prince Harry has reportedly remained in London. Per The Telegraph, the Duke was at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for meetings regarding his work in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal duties will end March 31

Meghan and Harry carried out their final royal engagement on March 9 attending the annual Commonwealth Day service. The Duchess of Sussex seemingly paid tribute to the late Princess Diana with her emerald green ensemble at the Westminster Abbey service. Meghan and Harry, who have been renting a mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, had returned to the UK for their final string of engagements, while reportedly leaving their young son in North America.

Back in October, the former American actress opened up about her struggles of adapting to life as a royal. In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan shared, "I've said for a long time to H...that's what I call him…it's not enough to just survive something, right? That's not the point of life. You've got to thrive, you've got to feel happy. And I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” adding, “I tried, I really tried. But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging."

Meghan and Harry attended the Commonwealth Day service with the Cambridges on March 9

Harry and Meghan announced in January their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. After a summit with Her Majesty, it was agreed that the pair would no longer be working members of the royal family, nor receive public funding. The couple’s royal duties will come to an end on March 31. Harry and Meghan noted on their official website that they will become privately funded members of the royal family with permission to earn their own income. The Sussexes added, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”