Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step up security at their Canadian mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want privacy as they embark on a new chapter in North America. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly stepped up security at the mansion they are renting on Vancouver Island in Canada. According to TMZ, the royal couple has installed at least one security camera along the beach and have a tarp hanging between trees. The property also has a front gate cover and a sign that reads: “No trespassing.”

©WireImage



The Duke and Duchess have reportedly increased security around the mansion they are renting in Canada

The Sussexes, including their son Archie Harrison, are dividing their time between Canada and the UK. The couple, who are no longer working members of the royal family, announced their decision to step back last month. Under the terms of their agreement with the Queen, Meghan and Harry will no longer receive public funding for royal duties, nor formally represent the Queen. However, with Her Majesty’s blessing, Meghan and Harry will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. Buckingham Palace previously stated that the Sussexes will also retain their UK family home, Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement.

Harry reunited with his wife and son in Canada last month. Prior to departing the UK, the Duke said, “The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.” "I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life,” he continued. "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal



Meghan and Harry are dividing their time between the UK and Canada

The Sussexes’ decision to relocate to Canada followed their lengthy stay in the country over the holidays. At the time, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said that their decision to base themselves in Canada reflected the “importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” “The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the palace spokesperson added. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”