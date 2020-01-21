Prince Harry arrives in Canada to start his new life with Meghan and Archie

Prince Harry is ready for his new life. The royal has finally arrived from London back in Canada, where wife Meghan Markleand son Archie have been staying for the last past two weeks as they prepare to spend more time there after reaching an agreement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth to step back from their lives with the Royal Family. Prince William’s younger brother could be seen getting off a plane in Vancouver on January 20, wearing a casual outfit, a simple backpack and a huge grin on his face. Harry arrived not long after his wife was spotted strolling with her two dogs and cuddling little Archie in a baby-carrier. The Duchess opted for comfy trekking boots and a warm hat for her walk in Vancouver Island’s beautiful Horth Hill Regional Park, where she was also looking content, no doubt because of the imminent reunion with her husband.

Before leaving the UK, Prince Harry gave his most personal speech to date during a charity event for his organization Sentebale in London . Queen Elizabeth’s grandson wanted to share his own truth after his and Meghan’s decision to step back from royal duties. “The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges,” he said, “and I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Megan Markle traveled to Canada two weeks ago after attending an engagement in London

"Our hope was to continue serving the Queen,” Harry continued, “the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible. I’ve accepted this, knowing that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what it had to come to, that I would step my family back from all I have ever known, to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

These were the Duke of Sussex’s most-awaited words since he and his wife announced their intention to step back from royal duties. Before his speech, Buckingham Palace released a statement sharing some of the details of the agreement reached the Queen reached with Harry and Meghan. According to the document, the couple will pay the cost of Frogmore Cottage’s refurbishment as well as lose their “Royal Highness’” titles.