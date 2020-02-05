This pop culture icon just offered her multimillion dollar apartment to Meghan and Harry

Madonna’s Big Apple apartment could feel like home for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry…if they want it, that is. The Queen of Pop extended an offer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to sublet her $7.3 million apartment on New York’s Upper West Side. The 61-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to share a video message from her dressing room inviting the royal couple to trade their current base in Canada for New York. “Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there,” Madonna said in the clip. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West. It’s [a] two-bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan, [an] incredible balcony. It’s going to be a winner. That’s going to be the deal breaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Someone off camera added, “It’s got a better view, that’s for sure,” to which the Material Girl singer said, “Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in woolly hats!” Harry and Meghan are currently in Canada following their royal exit. The Sussexes announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January. Following a summit with the Queen, the royals agreed that Archie Harrison’s parents would step back from royal duties, including official military appointments, and no longer receive public funds, nor represent Her Majesty.

In a statement, the Queen said that it’s been “agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.” Before departing the UK to reunite with his son and wife in Canada, Harry spoke at a charity dinner for Sentebale saying, "The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change."

©Meghan Markle/SussexRoyal



The Sussexes are currently in Canada with their son following their royal exit

"I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life,” he continued. "I will continue to be the same man who holds his country dear and dedicates his life to supporting the causes, charities and military communities that are so important to me. Together, you have given me an education about living. And this role has taught me more about what is right and just than I could have ever imagined. We are taking a leap of faith - thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step."