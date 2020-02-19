The countdown begins: Palace reveals the date Meghan and Harry will step down as senior royals

Buckingham Palace has shared new details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s agreement to no longer be working members of the royal family. The couple’s “new model” that was announced last month will take effect on March 31. The royals have agreed to an initial 12-month review to ensure that the arrangement works for all parties. Harry and Meghan, who are required to step back from royal duties, will cease to have an office at Buckingham Palace starting April 1 and will be represented through their UK foundation team. It was previously reported that the Sussexes let go of their UK staff.

Meghan and Harry's post-royal exit changes will take effect on March 31

Meghan and Harry, who are currently renting a mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, will return to the UK before the new model goes into effect. The Duke is set to join Jon Bon Jovi at the Invictus Games Choir visit on February 28 and will also attend the official opening of the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will team up for a joint engagement at the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, where they will present awards, in addition to the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan confirmed that the former American actress will mark International Women's Day on March 8.

While it was previously stated that the couple will step back from official military appointments, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squadron Leader, but his honorary titles will not be used during the 12-month period, and he will not perform any official duties associated with the roles.

The Sussexes’ new model will be reviewed after 12-months

Archie Harrison’s parents announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family last month. Following a summit with Queen Elizabeth, it was agreed that the Sussexes would step back from royal duties, no longer receive public funding, nor formally represent Her Majesty. While the pair will keep their HRH styles, they will not use them.

Meghan and Harry are currently in discussions about whether they will continue to use “Sussex Royal.” A royal source told HELLO!: “As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word ‘Royal,’ in this context, needed to be reviewed. Discussions are still ongoing,” adding, “As part of the process to transition The Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter - planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non-profit organization. Details will be shared in due course.”