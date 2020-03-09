Meghan Markle’s bold fashion statement at final royal engagement with Kate and William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry publicly reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Day service. Meghan opted for a green dress and matching fascinator for her final appearance as a senior royal. The Sussexes’ continued their streak of coordinating outfits with Harry complementing his wife’s emerald ensemble wearing a jacket that featured similar-colored lining and a green printed tie. The Cambridges also showed off their matching couple style with Kate recycling her radiant red Catherine Walker coat, which she wore for her and the Sussexes last Christmas together in 2018, and William teaming his navy suit with a burgundy tie. The couples were seen exchanging greetings as Prince George’s parents took their seats in the front row. Meghan and Harry were seated in the row behind alongside Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Harry made their final appearance as senior royals on March 9

Unlike last year, Meghan, Harry, William and Kate did not participate in the procession with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Ahead of the service, it was revealed that the Cambridges, who were due to walk through Westminster Abbey with the other senior royals, would instead be shown to their seats prior to the Queen’s arrival. Per HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace did not comment on why the last-minute change was made despite the Cambridges’ inclusion in the procession appearing in the official Order of Service. During the service, William was seen nodding his head as boxer Anthony Joshua spoke about the need for unity.

Monday’s engagement marked Meghan and Harry’s final engagement before stepping back from royal duties, as well as their first public reunion with Prince William and Kate since last November when the foursome attended the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The couple recently returned from Canada to the UK to carry out their final string of royal engagements.

©Getty Images



William and Kate coordinated outfits for their public reunion with Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family back in January. Following a summit with Queen Elizabeth, it was agreed that the Sussexes would no longer be working members of the royal family, nor receive public funding. The Sussexes’ royal duties will come to an end on March 31, and their “revised” roles will be reviewed after 12-months. On their official website, Meghan and Harry noted, “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”