Meghan Markle’s special tribute to Princess Diana at her final royal engagement

When it came to her final appearance as a senior royal, Meghan Markle appeared to take fashion inspiration from another royal family member, Princess Diana. The Duchess of Sussex seemed to channel the late Princess of Wales with her emerald ensemble on Monday at the annual Commonwealth Day service. Meghan stepped out for her final royal engagement wearing a bespoke green dress that featured a cape detail by Emilia Wickstead. The former American actress completed her look with a matching netted fascinator by William Chambers, nude Aquazzura pumps and a Gabriela Hearst bag.

©WireImage/Getty Images



Meghan Markle appeared to take fashion inspiration from Princess Diana

Meghan’s attire on March 9 evoked memories of Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana and a similar green outfit that she wore back in 1982 to the Trooping the Colour. The Princess, who was pregnant at the time with son Prince William, wore a similar color dress and a netted fascinator in the same hue.

©Getty Images



The Sussexes and Cambridges reunited at the annual Commonwealth Service in London

Monday’s outing at Westminster Abbey marked Harry and Meghan’s last engagement before their royal duties come to an end on March 31. The pair put forth a united front coordinating outfits. Harry wore a green tie and a blue jacket that was lined with a similar shade like Meghan’s dress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time since November at the service. Archie Harrison’s parents announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex carried out their final royal engagement on March 9

The Sussexes, whose “revised” roles will be reviewed after 12-months, will no longer be working members of the royal family, nor receive public funding. The pair will also stop using Sussex Royal post-spring 2020. On their official website last month, Harry and Meghan noted: “The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives. They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”