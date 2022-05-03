Sharon Osbourne is ‘very worried’ for husband Ozzy after contracting COVID

Sharon Osbourne says she is “very worried” about her husband Ozzy Osbourne, after finding out that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I spoke to him and he’s ok,” she revealed on her new TV show ‘The Talk UK’ and explained that they had “gone two years without him catching COVID and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

The TV host who recently opened up about her negative experience with plastic surgery, said that it will take her “a week to get my old man back on his feet again, and I will be back in a week… We’re gonna get him a negative test by next week,” confessing she is taking a break from the show to take care of Ozzy.

The 73-year-old rock star has a series of health issues, including Parkinson’s disease diagnosis in 2020, a severe infection in 2019 and a fall. “I’ve known I’ve had Parkinson’s since 2003,” Ozzy previously said, explaining that “It’s not a death sentence…It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment.”

He is also not the first member of the Osbourne family to contract COVID-19. Sharon tested positive in December 2020, including their daughter Kelly and two of Jack’s daughters.

Sharon recently shared her experience undergoing ketamine therapy, after her dramatic exit from ‘The Talk’ describing it as “a truth drug.”