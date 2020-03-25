Palace shares update on Queen’s health after son Prince Charles’ diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth “remains in good health” nearly two weeks after “briefly” seeing her son Prince Charles, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. After it was revealed on Wednesday that the Prince of Wales, 71, was the first member of the British royal family to contract the novel virus, Buckingham Palace confirmed (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!) that the 93-year-old monarch has not been tested for COVID-19. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the palace statement read.

©WireImage



Queen Elizabeth is in good health after her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19

Clarence House announced on March 25 that Princes Harry and William’s father was infected with the virus. Per HELLO!, doctors believe that Prince Charles became contagious on March 13, one day after he last saw his mother. Due to the pandemic, Her Majesty left London for Windsor Castle ahead of schedule. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. Prince Philip was flown via helicopter to Windsor, where he reunited with his wife.

Following her arrival to Windsor, the Queen released a statement acknowledging that many families around the world “are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.” “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” the monarch said. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Several changes were made to the Queen’s schedule “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.” Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, numerous royal family events have been canceled, including Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception and the Queen’s garden parties at Buckingham Palace. The coronavirus has also led to the postponement of Prince Harry’s Invictus Games. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are being homeschooled during the pandemic.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a secret visit to a London Ambulance Center. The royal couple was on hand to meet staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public and to thank them, on behalf of the Queen and Charles, for the vital work they are doing. "It's amazing. You're doing such a great job bringing everyone together and providing that, the support system for the whole public,” Kate said. William added, "There's a lot of people out there who want to help. A lot of work is closing down elsewhere so people are going to want to come and volunteer, people want to help, people want to be there to support you guys, and everyone knows what a fantastic job you guys are doing."