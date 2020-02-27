Princess Stephanie of Monaco helps daughter Pauline Ducruet launch gender neutral collection at Paris Fashion Week

Among the prestigious designers and brands launching their latest collections at Paris Fashion Week there was one up-and-coming young couturier who made a big stir on the catwalk this week with some bold and inventive designs. We’re talking about Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter Pauline Ducruet. The young designer, who debuted at the Paris Fashion Week seven months ago, returned to the catwalk to present her new unisex collection. Of course, mom Stephanie and sister Camile were there to show their support.

All dressed by Alter Designs, the brand created by Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, the Monaco royals showed the eclectic style, inspired by the circus, that is the signature of Pauline’s creations. Stephanie chose a flattering silver jumpsuit and an original red suede overcoat, whereas 21-year old Camile Gottlieb wore a fun, oversize gold minidress that she combined with trendy chunky black boots. “Soooo proud!” she wrote on social media while sharing images of her older sisters’ fashion show.

Pauline opted for an original long red trench with matching palazzo trousers and a simple white T-shirt to present her fall-winter collection at the Tokyo Palace. Bright colors, garments with a lot of movement, and lots of fun were the keynotes of the young royal’s second show in Paris. The range is available online with prices starting at $300 for a cropped shirt to $2,850 for a long leather jacket.

©GettyImages



Pauline Ducruet’s new collection is inspired by life in the circus