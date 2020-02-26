While some have canceled their travel plans due to Coronavirus, the final stop on this fashion month train takes us to Paris for the Fall/Winter 2020 season. Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi made a stylish appearance at the Saint Laurent show, where Ana de Armas also wore the perfect LBD. Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss had some fun in the front row of Dior alongside Nina Dobrev. And Demi Moore was the center of a Hadid sandwich at the Harper’s Bazaar exhibition. Keep scrolling for all the action from the City of Love.