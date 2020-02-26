Charlotte Casiraghi is a pirate princess at Paris Fashion Week

Her grandmother Grace Kelly and her mother Princess Caroline of Monaco are eternal fashion icons, so it should come as no surprise that Charlotte Casiraghi is also considered one of the most stylish royals in the world. Even though she currently lives a relatively discreet life in Paris, she religiously attends the city’s prestigious fashion week and this year the Monaco beauty did not miss the chance to take in Saint Laurent’s creations from the front row.

The Monaco royal attended the Saint Laurent fashion show in Paris

Leaving behind her usual skirts and dresses, Charlotte turned heads with a unique outfit. An army-inspired XL navy blue blazer combined with an olive shirt and Prince of Wales tartan pants were the three basics the royal wowed in. But the pièce de resistance of Charlotte’s look was the pirate bandana she wore for the occasion – emulating the retro trend her mom Caroline rocked in the 70s.

Charlotte emulated mom Princess Caroline’s look in the 70s

The pirate headscarf was very popular in the 90s and is gradually making a comeback thanks to models such as Gigi and Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner. Now that Charlotte has decided to join the club, it wouldn’t be a surprise if we start seeing the trend amongst other royals – sister Alexandra of Hanover included.

The Monaco royal is a fashion icon and impressed fashionistas with a new look inspired by the 70s

Grace Kelly’s granddaughter is not only a princess in style. She recently wrote Archipelago of Passions, a philosophy book, with her teacher Robert Maggiori and has returned to school to continue her studies. Together with husband Dimitri Rassam and her two sons, she lives a quiet life in Paris... Until fashion week kicks off that is...