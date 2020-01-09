Meghan Markle’s BFF posts message about ‘strong woman’ after royal shakeup

Meghan Markle seemingly has her best friend Jessica Mulroney’s support as she and Prince Harry attempt to carve out a “progressive new role within” the monarchy. Hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their bombshell decision to step back from their senior roles in the royal family, the former American actress’ pal Jessica shared a quote from American filmmaker Gina Carey: “A strong woman looks a challenge dead in the eye and gives it a wink.”

The Duchess and Jessica have been close for years. At Harry and Meghan’s 2018 royal wedding, the Canadian stylist’s three children served as pageboys and a flower girl. Last year, Jessica came to her royal friend’s defense after Meghan and Harry were criticized for using private planes, which appeared to contradict their stance on protecting the environment. “When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies,” the post read. In the caption, Jessica wrote: “3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It’s enough.”

Perhaps Jessica feels her friend needs support again as she and Harry aim to forge a new path for themselves. On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess shocked the world by announcing that they intend “to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent.” The couple also noted that they “plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.”

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney seemed to voice support for the Duchess

Hours after the news broke, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that discussions with Meghan and Harry were “at an early stage.” The palace added, “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.” On Thursday it was reported that Her Majesty has instructed aides to find a “workable solution” for the Duke and Duchess.