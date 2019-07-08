Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me

Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first full look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images were shared in honor of the royal baby’s christening, which took place on Saturday, July 6. Since the official portraits were released, royal fans have been comparing the baby’s photos to his parents’ old pictures—and vintage images of the Duchess of Sussex prove Archie is his mother’s mini-me.

Archie resembles his mother Meghan (pictured as a baby with her father Thomas)

Back in 2016, the former American actress shared a photo of herself as a baby sleeping on her father Thomas Markle’s chest. Archie is the spitting image of the Duchess of Sussex with his pouty lips and the trademark “Markle nose,” as royal fans have dubbed it. In another throwback image of Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland, previously posted on her now defunct website The Tig, it appears that Archie also has his mom’s eyes.

The Duchess of Sussex's son has her

While many of Archie’s physical features seem to resemble Meghan at this stage, some social media users believe the royal baby already takes after his father in the hair department. One fan wrote, “On behalf of the entire ginger community, welcome Archie.”

Meghan (photographed with her mom Doria) and her son have similar eyes

Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together in May. As they presented their son to the world a few days later at Windsor Castle, the couple admitted that they were unsure who Archie looked like. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said. Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."

At the time the new parents also praised their newborn son’s behavior. “He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm,” the Duchess shared. Meanwhile, Harry joked, "I don't know who he gets that from."

