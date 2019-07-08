Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together in May. As they presented their son to the world a few days later at Windsor Castle, the couple admitted that they were unsure who Archie looked like. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said. Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."