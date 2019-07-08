Vintage baby photos prove Archie is mom Meghan Markle's mini-me
In 2016, Meghan shared a photo of herself as a baby sleeping on her father Thomas Markle’s chest. Archie is the spitting image of the Duchess of Sussex with his pouty lips and the trademark “Markle nose,” as royal fans have dubbed it.
Exactly two months after his birth, the world finally got its first good look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son, Archie Harrison. The images were shared in honor of the royal baby’s christening, which took place on Saturday, July 6.
In another throwback image of Meghan with her mother Doria Ragland, previously posted on her now defunct website The Tig, it appears that Archie also has his mom’s eyes.
Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child together in May. As they presented their son to the world a few days later at Windsor Castle, the couple admitted that they were unsure who Archie looked like. “We’re still trying to figure that out,” Meghan said. Harry added: "Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks. We're basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows."
