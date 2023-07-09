Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Miami Swim Week continues to present the latest new styles for this year’s swimsuit season. And while micro bikinis have been one of the hottest trends for a while, this time designers are showcasing new creative designs, including a variety of fabrics and colors.
From crochet bikinis and snake and iridescent patterns, to even tape, here are some of the new designs from national and international brands.
