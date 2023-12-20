The classic red lip is the ultimate OG makeup look for this time of year. People usually have many festive celebrations in their social calendars in December. Red lips are a timeless beauty trend that can make anyone look classier and bolder, especially for Christmas gatherings.

You can also transform this look for a more subtle day-to-day pop of color. While you may opt for a bright red lip to impress guests this Christmas, you can tone it down for a festive family gathering makeup look if necessary.

A ‘brick red’ shade is the perfect low-maintenance everyday tone of red that has gained 1.4 billion views on TikTok. It’s an ideal mixture of red and brown, and this trending lipstick color is a fun take on a classic look that embodies the Christmas season perfectly.