How to do a lymphatic drainage massage at home

We all love getting massages! Whether it is a Swedish massage, hot stone, chair, or aromatherapy massage, you have probably experienced one or two, but did you know that you can have a massage that does more to your body than just relax it?

According to Cosmetologist Estefani German, a lymphatic drainage massage helps improve the immune system, boost energy and help with healthy bowel movements. And the best part is that you can do it at home all by yourself!

The expert shared with HOLA! USA simple massage techniques, including how to awaken four vital areas with the highest concentration of lymph nodes and massage different areas of the body to stimulate lymphatic drainage.

Find below Cosmetologist Estefani German’s guide to depuff, define and detoxify the body, reduce fluid retention, and firm skin from the comfort of home.

Start by opening the four vital areas with a high concentration of lymph nodes. These are the neck, armpit, abdomen area, and groin. You can open them by massaging the surface of your skin using light circular movements with your hands or the wooden massager to roll around the area.

Massage the neck above and around the collarbone, and for the armpit, use under and around movements on both sides.

Use a wooden massager or your hands on your lower body. Massage very gently up or down your legs, arms, abdomen, back, or buttocks for a nice massage.

For the abdomen area, move upwards from the hip to under the breasts; you can also incorporate a few deep breaths or other breathing exercises.

For the back, go around towards the belly from the center of the back out up and then out, rolling around diagonally towards the armpits.

You can concentrate on one area or do the whole body. Make sure you drink lots of water to help flush out the system before and after.