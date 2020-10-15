13 products to help you de-stress your skin, scalp, and body

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, stress can cause depression, anxiety, and personality disorders, plus heart disease, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, heart attacks, and stroke. Besides these ailments, stress is also the culprit behind fine lines + crows feet, muscle tension, dandruff, and more.

No one is exempt from experiencing stress from time to time; however, if it’s harder for you to cope with stress or recover from stressful events, it is time to take little actions to continually find time to de-stress your soul, skin, scalp, and body. We all can agree that stress isn’t paying rent in your system, so it is time to evict it!

To guide you through this self-care process, we enlisted a few products to incorporate in your routines that will help you control or eliminate stress and address the effects of letting “it” get to you — “It” being, of course, stress, but really 2020!

Invest in an eye cream that works!

Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Eye Base is the multivitamin, multitasking eye cream + primer in one that performs as an eye cream should.

It’s proven to brighten, smooth, help with fine lines, dark circles, puffiness, and wrinkles/crows feet, all while being a significant first step as a primer IF you’re planning to wear makeup—skincare benefits to address all the concerns that result from stress.

Combat cortisol and look good while doing it!

As a response to tiredness, tension, lack of sleep, low diet, and pollution, our skin is continuously producing stress-fighting hormones, including cortisol. Constant stress keeps our cortisol production on, and skin doesn’t get the recovery time at night it needs, resulting in a slowing down of our skin‘s regeneration processes.

We wake up looking tired, dull, exhausted, and we start to age faster over time. Trinny London’s latest launch, BFF De-Stress, the first of its kind skincare formula in a tinted serum designed to awaken tired-looking skin while providing buildable coverage instantly. The scientifically proven NP-TriOX Technology defends and protects the skin from daily life stress such as digital HEV light, tiredness, tension, and pollution. Hyaluronic acid instantly plumps and smooths your skin leaving skin looking fresh, radiant, and well-rested.

Sweat the stress away and get high naturally!

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket & Infrared Mat Bundle is perfect for traveling or at-home use. The Infrared Sauna Blankets increase the body‘s thermal energy and promote a temporary increase in blood flow — so you sweat like you’re working out without working out. As you relax into the soothing yet stimulating heat, infrared also provides an uplifting sensation. The result? A healthy, rejuvenating experience that leaves you feeling euphoric.

The Infrared Mat lets you experience a more profound sense of calm, fight inflammation, and enjoy the benefits of infrared heat without needing an intense sweat session. Feel the long-term benefits of combining the power of infrared with the healing frequency of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) technology that has been scientifically proven to recharge your cells and activate your Parasympathetic Nervous System for a deep full-body reset that doesn’t require a full-body cleanup.

You can read, do yoga, meditate or even catch up on the latest binge-worthy series alone or with your BFF / BAE.

Get your rub on!

Balinese culture is all about massage, whether on yourself or a loved one, to relieve stress and is a part of everyday life.

Crabtree & Evelyn’s Jasmine + Ylang Ylang Self Massage Oil is the perfect oil to alleviate the pressure of the day with the uplifting aroma of exotic flowers, which helps ease tension and revive tired muscles but also conditions as you massage for supple skin. Ylang Ylang is the heart’s flower, which relieves stress and evokes joy, something we all need right now.

Stress flakes out scalps like you wouldn’t believe!

Stress can be a significant contributor to flakes and itching. It can also mess with your immune system, which may aggravate conditions that cause dandruff, such as eczema or seborrheic dermatitis.

When you need scalp support beyond the shower, The Triple Threat Set has the ideal of the good for those experiencing constant or severe flaking, redness, irritation, or excess oil production. The medicated Balancing Shampoo and Restoring Serum target your flaking with the active ingredient Zinc Pyrithione, and the Nourishing Conditioner keeps your locks bouncy and beautiful.

Get yourself a wand!

Celebrity Facialist Joanna Vargas launched a new Magic Glow Wand. According to Vargas, her product was developed to use temperature and massage settings to address a wide variety of skin concerns. Now you can really have a great facial right in your bathroom and from the comfort of your own home.

The device has four settings to use at different times, based on what your skin concerns are at the moment. If you have multiple problems, use all four stages to mimic her in-spa facials. The Magic Glow Wand is best for targeting puffiness, dullness, fine lines, and congestion.

Stimulate your skin!

The MMSkincare Ultimate Gift Set should be at the top of your list. The MMSphere 2.0 is an FDA cleared LED skincare device that is one of a kind. With a Bluetooth App for customized treatment, an ergonomic handle works both as a desktop stand and multitasking iPhone cradle.



It uses bio-based technologies that respond to various light and temperature stimuli to stimulate the skin. Adaptogens are technologies that promote the skin‘s natural processes to heal, rebalance, and optimize its rhythms with the environment and promote a healthy biome balance of the skin. Gift Set Includes the MMSphere 2.0, Serums (Revive, Repose, Balance, or a mix of the three), and two masks of your choice!

Nourish Your Skin!



GOOPGENES All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream. This luxuriously rich, all-in-one super-cream melts into skin, leaving it deeply nourished with a unique whipped texture that makes it feel like an invisible second skin. The clinically tested formula is made with seven highly active botanicals—including Schisandra fruit, Illipe butter, Caviar lime, and Squalene—that work synergistically to leave skin ultra-moisturized, soft, supple, smooth, firm, and even-toned.

A megadose of plant-based ceramides promotes noticeable radiance while smoothing, firming, and hydrating. After just one use, 100% of women experienced significant improvement in hydration. After four weeks of use, 100% showed significant skin firmness improvement, and 94% said their skin appeared brighter.

Mask up!

Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Super Bounce Mask . After being sold out for months and accumulating a 5-figure waitlist, the beloved Super Bounce Mask is back in stock. Sand & Sky sells one mask every 10 seconds. This glow-getter quenches thirsty skin deep down with antioxidants, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic Acid for an intense moisture boost and a megawatt glow. It’s infused with antioxidant-rich Emu Apple and Australian Glow Berries to brighten and protect skin from dullness and pollution and formulated with a unique 5-layer complex of Hyaluronic Acid for deeply hydrated skin. Ultra-nourishing Jojoba Oil seals in that softness for long-lasting results.

Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Dreamy Glow Drops. Sand & Sky’s Emu Apple collection boasted a waitlist of 10,000+ people. Buried deep in the Aussie bush is a national treasure - bursting with antioxidants, Australian Emu Apple boosts Vitamin C absorption and shields against free radicals. A multi-targeted Hyaluronic Acid complex, Australian Emu Apple teams up with Glow Berries to instantly transforms your skin from within to defeat dryness, dull skin, and daily pollutants. The bi-phase serum targets deep in skin and locks in moisture, delivering smooth and glowy skin. Kakadu Plum is another local Aussie ingredient and the world’s richest source of Vitamin C, packing a punch to break down pesky pigmentation and brighten the skin. A Hemi-Squalane Oil Blend is light and easily absorbed and combines Jojoba, Almond, and Olive Oils.

Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Powder Polish. Glow beyond bright skin with the advanced, triple-action enzyme exfoliant. It’s your glow-to for no-irritation exfoliation. Australian Glow Berries serve up a serious dose of Vitamin C for brightness while Papaya Fruit Extracts gently remove dead skin cells, dissolves impurities and pollution, and evens skin. Australian Quandong & Davidson Plum provide anti-inflammatory care, making this product ideal even for sensitive skin. The water-activated power-to-foam formula evens skin tones, has potent antioxidants that soothe skin, and combat pollution. No nasties.

Don’t forget to deep cleanse!

Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Gel Cleanser. Formulated with an optimal blend of clean, non-irritating ingredients, this gentle, purifying cleanser keeps pores clear and skin balanced without over-drying.



BHA (salicylic acid) removes dirt and excess oil, and Brazilian Sea Water helps gently detoxify and soothe for a clear, calm complexion every day. Dermatologists tested, cruelty-free, vegan, and blissfully free of dyes and Parabens.