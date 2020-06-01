June is Pride month and the beginning of summer activities. Whether you leave near the coast or in urban areas, you can uplift your mood with rainbow-inspired makeup. Many beauty brands are raising awareness about equality through polychromatic eye shadows, nail polishes and beauty products that seek to empower the queer youth around the globe. Makeup not only highlights your beauty but it expresses your vision in life. From kaleidoscopic nail polished to multi-colored eye palettes, these are the most expressive beauty trends featuring rainbow designs.