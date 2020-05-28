“What’s extremely unique about Cover Care Concealer Full Coverage Concealer is we were able to bring 24 hours of wear without skin-irritating volatiles that are often in long-wearing formulas, plus pack it with glycerin to also bring 24 hours of hydration,” explains Malena Higuera, General Manager of Dermablend. The brand was crafted to speak to not only makeup needs but also skincare concerns.“It was developed to even cover post-injection bruising in one coat. In the last few weeks, it’s become a go-to recommendation from dermatologists as it‘s a great option for skin that feels dry or prone to break out from being indoors all day, the under eye circles we all seem to have now, and a great transfer-resistant, skin-caring option as we start to wear masks,”expressed the Cuban powerhouse.