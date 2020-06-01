Naomi Campbell becomes the new global face and muse of Pat McGrath Cosmetics

Naomi Campbell is now the global face of iconic makeup brand Pat McGrath Labs positioning her as the first-ever global muse of the brand. “It’s an absolute honour to be the new and first official face of PAT McGRATH LABS. Pat is my chosen family and an undeniable creative force in the beauty business who has been in my life since the early stages of my career. Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again! There is no one else I’d rather embark on this journey with other than the iconic @patmcgrathreal,” shared Naomi on her post starring as Divine Rose in the new campaign.

The legendary model looks like a goddess in the new campaign which opens with a quote by William Shakespeare from Romeo and Juliet, “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Besides becoming the new face of the brand, the 50-year-old model also hosted the McGrath’s Masterchat Series where they chat about artistry tips for the new Mothership VIII Divine Rose II Eye Palette collection. The metallic and rosy shades are limited edition and feature ten avant-garde pigments to elevate your eyes.

©@naomi



The collection also features a Divine Rose Lip Trio that includes a lip pencil, matte lipstick and gloss in Divine Rose shade. While Naomi is well known for her pulchritudinous skin and complexion, the model also how to elevate her glamour with simple tricks. In a previous interview, Naomi revealed she moisturizes her skin constantly to avoid getting her pores clogged. The two beauty trailblazers union does not come as a surprise as Naomi and Pat have known each other for over 25 years.