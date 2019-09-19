Tom Brady says wife Gisele Bündchen 'goes harder' than him in the gym

Tom Brady may be the athlete in his household, but it’s his wife who gives him a run for his money when it comes to fitness. The NFL star opened up about Gisele Bündchen's fitness routine. “She’s an incredibly hard worker in the gym,” he told People. “She’s got so much energy.” He continued: “She needs to work out, because she wouldn’t be able to sit still. She trains hard, and when we’re in there together sometimes she goes harder than me.” Tom, 42, has limits to his workouts on and off the field, the former Victoria’s Secret model does not.

“When I practice on the field, which is really important for me,” he said. “That’s really intense for me – more than the gym, when I’m probably a little less intense. She’s pretty intense.” Adding: “She gets after it.” Gisele, 39, and Tom are known for living a healthy and active lifestyle. When it comes his children, Benjamin, nine, Vivian, six, and 11-year-old John, from a previous relationship, the athlete says they’re already on board.

“They do [want to eat healthy and work out],” he told E! News. “My two younger ones probably. Little bit more than my older one.” The athlete and the model have led by example allowing their kids to pick up the healthy habits “You know ‘Hey, it’s a good start to life,” he quipped.

“I think that's really important for my wife especially. When they were young she was so diligent with what she wanted to feed them, and now they're very healthy kids. Like most parents, you want to do what's right by your kids.” If there kids are anything like their parents, there will be a lifetime of yoga, surfing football and possibly no strawberries.

