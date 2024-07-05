Eva Longoria's latest outfit has a familiar twist: Find who wore it first here!

Eva Longoria graced the red carpet at the 2024 ELLE Gourmet Awards in Madrid with an outfit that undoubtedly turned heads. Her choice for the evening, a stunning black Coperni gown, may have given onlookers a sense of déjà vu—and for good reason.

The floor-length dress, characterized by its daring plunging neckline and a dramatic midriff cut-out adorned with a triangular-shaped metal embellishment, was first seen on another Hollywood A-lister, Nicole Kidman, at the 2023 CMA Awards last November.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria attends the ELLE Gourmet Awards 2024 at the Italian Embassy on July 03, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

Eva Longoria's rendition of the gown showcased her unique sense of style and elegance. She complemented the dress's bold geometric hardware with silver chain-link earrings, diamond rings, and delicate gold bracelets, adding sparkle to her ensemble. Her hair, styled in a high ponytail with cascading waves, offered a fresh take on the look, contrasting Kidman's sleek, straight locks and adding an element of intrigue to her overall appearance.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The finishing touches to her glam included a glossy pink lip, feathered lashes, and shimmery eyeshadow, enhancing her natural beauty.

The event held more than just fashion significance for Longoria. She was honored as the Ambassador of Mexican Gastronomy, a title that acknowledges her profound appreciation and knowledge of the cuisine. This recognition is significant following her work on the cooking and travel show "Searching for Mexico."

© Getty Images Eva Longoria and Pepe Baston attended the ELLE Gourmet Awards 2024 at the Italian Embassy on July 03, 2024, in Madrid, Spain.

“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” follows in the footsteps of the award-winning series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” showing viewers food through the eyes of a host who has a personal connection to the show’s location. “Searching for Mexico” is a stunning, lush, and colorful series, painting a full and loving portrait of a country that deeply respects its history yet has grown and adapted with the times, transforming into one of the world’s most daring culinary hotspots. Episodes range from the hustle and inventiveness of Mexico City to the stunning Yucatán, where cooks prepare meals following techniques devised by the ancient Mayans. One comes out of the series having experienced something special, with a newfound respect for the people who have spent their lives telling a story through food.

The show's impact was so profound that it inspired Longoria to write a second cookbook, further cementing her role as a culinary connoisseur.