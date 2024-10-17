Peso Pluma surprises in a more mature and sophisticated look

When Peso Pluma, born Hassan Kabande, rose to fame, it was impossible not to notice his bold, signature mullet hairstyle. This quirky look became synonymous with his persona, adding to the fame he garnered nationally and internationally. His daring mullet became a conversation piece and a distinguishing feature of his performances. Music media outlets featured this original image, which Peso Pluma embraced as part of his artistic identity.

As with any unconventional style, Peso Pluma's mullet sparked mixed reactions. Some dismissed his look and, by extension, his talent, labeling him tasteless due to his "risky" appearance. However, others saw him as a trendsetter, with countless men and young boys attempting to replicate his mullet—proving his impact on contemporary fashion, even if it was just through a hairstyle.

© Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella Peso Pluma performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024, in Indio, California.

One notable instance of Peso Pluma's mullet reaching mainstream attention came when he appeared on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show." Fallon, known for his light-hearted antics, donned a wig styled exactly like Peso Pluma's mullet as a playful tribute during the singer's guest appearance. The audience laughed along with Peso Pluma, revealing his humor about his unique appearance.

However, like all trends, the mullet phase came to an end, marking a significant shift for Peso Pluma. This change, unrelated to his career, saw the Guadalajara native undergo a fashion metamorphosis. In recent months, he has evolved into a more polished and sophisticated image, a stark contrast to his previous daring style.

Without making a grand announcement, Peso Pluma gradually adopted a new, more refined appearance. This change coincided with significant life events: a breakup, the rekindling of an old romance, and numerous glamorous outings in Los Angeles. Recently, he made headlines again with a strikingly clean and mature look during an intimate interview with Billboard in Miami, where he discussed his career.

© Romain Maurice Peso Pluma attends Billboard Latin Music Week Miami 2024 - Nuevo Mexicano: Peso Pluma and Friends at The Fillmore Miami Beach on October 15, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Peso Pluma chose a more mature and streamlined look for his recent high-profile appearance. His monochromatic ensemble outfit featured dress pants, a shirt, and immaculate loafers. The open shirt, revealing layered gold and silver necklaces, added a personal touch, while the finishing detail of a luxurious Richard Mille watch spoke to his love for fine craftsmanship. This new, refined appearance is a clear departure from his previous daring style.

© Christopher Polk Peso Pluma during Billboard Latin Music Week at the Fillmore Miami Beach on October 15, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

But what truly marked the end of the "mullet era" was his revamped hairstyle. In a departure from his previously wild locks, Peso Pluma now sports a neatly styled center part, reminiscent of those who prefer sleek, face-framing styles. His new hairstyle, which perfectly frames his features, exudes elegance and sophistication—a far cry from the mullet that once made him famous.