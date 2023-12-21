Ariana Grande wears leather ensemble while filming new music video for AG7

Ariana Grande is ready to make her highly anticipated music comeback. The fan-favorite musician has been teasing her upcoming album in recent days, after sharing a series of photos and clips while working in the studio.

This time Ariana was photographed leaving the set of a new music video, wearing a stunning brown faux-leather ensemble. The acclaimed artist wore a long-sleeved jacket, paired with a brown mini-skirt and matching brown gloves. She completed the look with black heels and small diamond earrings.

Ariana was all smiles rocking a soft glam makeup look, including a bold red lip. She also styled her blonde hair in her signature high ponytail, after filming new visuals for her seventh album. The artist continues to tease her new music era for AG7, after the release of her album ‘Positions’ in October 2020.

Online users pointed out that Ariana might be preparing a new tour, as she also followed 10 dancers on social media, many of whom had already worked with Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and SZA. Friends of the star shared their excitement on social media after she shared photos from the recording studio.

“FINALLY,” Selena Gomez wrote on Instagram, while Billie Eilish and SZA showed their support for the talented singer. Ariana’s ‘Wicked’ co-star also commented, “Love you sweetheart, no one is ready, I’m so freaking proud of you!! This project is so freaking special!! while actor Jonathan Bailey wrote, ”Blow. Our. Minds.“

It seems her new era is quickly approaching, as director Christian Breslauer is rumored to be working with her, after liking her recent posts ahead of the filming of her recent music video.