Comfortable or trendy? Slippers with socks, the new fashion trend among celebs

When celebrities are captured in their daily lives, off the red carpets and big events, we usually see them wearing comfortable clothes, little makeup, and simple hairstyles. This is not a crime. In fact, you shouldn't feel pressured to look 100% perfect and in full glam all the time — especially if you're just going to the supermarket or getting off an airplane.

In their search for comfort, some celebrities have been spotted publicly wearing two pieces that don't seem to be the favorite combination for many: slippers and socks. Is this the new trend?

©@arianagrande



The 'Thank You, Next' singer is the queen of casual looks

Back in September, Ariana Grande posted a picture on her social media wearing an oversized sweater and crocs with white socks. While the singer is no stranger to maxi sweater dresses, followers were a bit surprised by the unlikely pair.



©Getty Images



Belt slippers with socks was Kendall's choice to comfortably walk the streets of New York

Some other celebs that have jumped on the sandals and socks bandwagon are Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosky and Kendall Jenner, who took to the streets with a strappy pick combined with socks. The perfect fashion choice for a walk around the Big Apple, if you ask us.



©Getty Images



Victoria's Secret model Elsa Hosk rocked the look on her flight to Venice

Will you favorite celebs transform this unusual pair into a new trend? Only time will tell...

