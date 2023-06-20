The timeless appeal of a white shirt cannot be denied. It is a wardrobe essential that always impresses, whether paired with casual jeans or dressed up with elegant trousers.

Choosing the perfect white shirt requires careful consideration, as the little details set it apart from the rest. Even our beloved celebrities can’t resist its allure and often showcase their unique fashion sense with this versatile garment.

Feast your eyes on a gallery of stars who have put their stamp on this classic piece of clothing - the white shirt.