Simple wardrobe changes that will make you look chic and contemporary

Fashion is an ever-evolving world where the line between timeless style and current trends can sometimes blur. However, navigating this landscape and looking chic and contemporary is manageable. Fashion expert Liliana Vasquez offers an accessible approach with her "This, Not This" philosophy, which provides straightforward, actionable wardrobe tips.
Here's how Liliana inspired us to create a guide on how you can revamp your style effortlessly with some simple yet effective wardrobe changes.
Swap Outdated Prints for Modern Patterns
- This: Small, busy floral prints
- Not This: Large, outdated florals
While floral prints never go out of style, the key is in the scale and design of the pattern. Opting for smaller, more modern floral prints instead of large, old-fashioned ones. Smaller prints offer a fresher, more contemporary look and can easily be paired with other wardrobe staples for a versatile outfit.
Step Away from Super Structured and Give Slouchy a Chance
- This: Oversized
- Not This: Tailored blazers and fitted jackets
While structure in clothing can dramatically enhance your silhouette, making you appear more polished and put-together, oversized outerwear is having a moment.
Embrace High-Waisted Bottoms
- This: High-waisted trousers and skirts
- Not This: Low-rise pants
High-waisted bottoms are a game-changer for creating a chic and elongated look. They cinch at the smallest part of your waist, offering a flattering silhouette. Ditch the low-rise pants, which can often cut the body in unflattering ways, and opt for high-waisted options that provide a more elegant and contemporary appearance.
Incorporate Monochromatic Outfits
- This: Single-color ensembles
- Not This: Mismatched, overly colorful outfits
Wearing an outfit in a single color can create a strong style statement. Dressing from head to toe in one color is elegant and simple, and it can make you look taller and give off a sophisticated, modern vibe. You can play around with different textures and shades within the same color group to add more depth and interest to your appearance.
Update Your Denim
- This: Straight-leg, high-rise, or barrel jeans
- Not This: Low-rise, heavily distressed jeans
Denim is a wardrobe staple, but the style of your jeans can significantly affect your overall look. Barrel, straight-leg, or high-rise jeans offer a more contemporary and flattering fit than low-rise, heavily distressed styles. We recommend investing in quality denim that provides both comfort and style.
Elevate with Classic Footwear
- This: Pointed-toe flats or block heels
- Not This: Bulky, overly casual shoes
Footwear can make or break an outfit. Classic styles like pointed-toe flats or block heels provide a sophisticated edge and are more versatile than bulky, overly casual shoes. These choices can seamlessly transition from day to night, enhancing the overall chicness of your ensemble.
Invest in Quality Basics
- This: High-quality basics like well-fitted tees and neutral sweaters
- Not This: Cheap, trendy fast fashion items
Lastly, the foundation of a chic wardrobe lies in high-quality basics. We emphasize the importance of investing in well-fitted tees, neutral sweaters, and other staple items that form the building blocks of your wardrobe. These pieces should be versatile, durable, and timeless, allowing you to mix and match effortlessly.
Achieving a chic and contemporary look is about making thoughtful wardrobe choices that enhance your style without overcomplicating it. Following these guidelines inspired by Liliana Vasquez's "This, Not This," you can easily update your wardrobe with modern, flattering, and timeless pieces. Embrace these simple changes, and you'll be well on your way to looking effortlessly stylish every day.