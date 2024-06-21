Simple wardrobe changes that will make you look chic and contemporary

Fashion is an ever-evolving world where the line between timeless style and current trends can sometimes blur. However, navigating this landscape and looking chic and contemporary is manageable. Fashion expert Liliana Vasquez offers an accessible approach with her "This, Not This" philosophy, which provides straightforward, actionable wardrobe tips.

Here's how Liliana inspired us to create a guide on how you can revamp your style effortlessly with some simple yet effective wardrobe changes.

© Gotham/Getty Images Lilliana Vazquez is seen arriving at the Monse presentation during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studio on September 14, 2020, in New York City.

Swap Outdated Prints for Modern Patterns

This: Small, busy floral prints

Not This: Large, outdated florals

While floral prints never go out of style, the key is in the scale and design of the pattern. Opting for smaller, more modern floral prints instead of large, old-fashioned ones. Smaller prints offer a fresher, more contemporary look and can easily be paired with other wardrobe staples for a versatile outfit.

Step Away from Super Structured and Give Slouchy a Chance

This: Oversized

Not This: Tailored blazers and fitted jackets

While structure in clothing can dramatically enhance your silhouette, making you appear more polished and put-together, oversized outerwear is having a moment.

Embrace High-Waisted Bottoms

This: High-waisted trousers and skirts

Not This: Low-rise pants

High-waisted bottoms are a game-changer for creating a chic and elongated look. They cinch at the smallest part of your waist, offering a flattering silhouette. Ditch the low-rise pants, which can often cut the body in unflattering ways, and opt for high-waisted options that provide a more elegant and contemporary appearance.

© Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Heart Evangelista wears black sunglasses, silver diamond earrings, a white and purple layered/pattern cropped v-neck flowy long-sleeve shirt, a silver diamond bracelet, a Cartier bracelet, a silver and white sparkly Fendi bag, light blue baggy loose denim jean pants, and silver metallic platform heels outside BlueMarble on June 20, 2024, during the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 in Paris, France.

Incorporate Monochromatic Outfits

This: Single-color ensembles

Not This: Mismatched, overly colorful outfits

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez was spotted arriving at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, looking chic and elegant in a cream suit. The Star was out for lunch with Ben Affleck's daughter, Violet Affleck.

Wearing an outfit in a single color can create a strong style statement. Dressing from head to toe in one color is elegant and simple, and it can make you look taller and give off a sophisticated, modern vibe. You can play around with different textures and shades within the same color group to add more depth and interest to your appearance.

© Edward Berthelot/Getty Images A person wears gold hoop earrings, a pink and white polka-dotted shirt, a beige pink double-breasted suit blazer jacket with floral detail, beige pink shorts lined with pink and white polka dots, pink socks, and shiny black loafer leather shoes outside Amiri on June 20, 2024, during the Paris Fashion Week Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 in Paris, France.

Update Your Denim

This: Straight-leg, high-rise, or barrel jeans

Not This: Low-rise, heavily distressed jeans

Denim is a wardrobe staple, but the style of your jeans can significantly affect your overall look. Barrel, straight-leg, or high-rise jeans offer a more contemporary and flattering fit than low-rise, heavily distressed styles. We recommend investing in quality denim that provides both comfort and style.

Elevate with Classic Footwear

This: Pointed-toe flats or block heels

Not This: Bulky, overly casual shoes

Footwear can make or break an outfit. Classic styles like pointed-toe flats or block heels provide a sophisticated edge and are more versatile than bulky, overly casual shoes. These choices can seamlessly transition from day to night, enhancing the overall chicness of your ensemble.

© Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Anna Winter was seen on May 22, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany, wearing a Beams white cotton oversized sweater, a Source Unknown white laced midi skirt, a Chanel black leather classic bag, and Prada black shiny leather logo heels.

Invest in Quality Basics

This: High-quality basics like well-fitted tees and neutral sweaters

Not This: Cheap, trendy fast fashion items

Lastly, the foundation of a chic wardrobe lies in high-quality basics. We emphasize the importance of investing in well-fitted tees, neutral sweaters, and other staple items that form the building blocks of your wardrobe. These pieces should be versatile, durable, and timeless, allowing you to mix and match effortlessly.

© Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Marissa Cox wears an Arket black skirt, an Arket white T-shirt, a blue oversized Agolde denim jacket, ATP Atelier pale pastel yellow flats/shoes, a white Arket leather bag, Jimmy Fairly x Reformation sunglasses, and an Alighieri necklace during a street style fashion photo session on May 25, 2024, in Paris, France.

Achieving a chic and contemporary look is about making thoughtful wardrobe choices that enhance your style without overcomplicating it. Following these guidelines inspired by Liliana Vasquez's "This, Not This," you can easily update your wardrobe with modern, flattering, and timeless pieces. Embrace these simple changes, and you'll be well on your way to looking effortlessly stylish every day.