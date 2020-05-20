Trends from the nineties are making a big come back on the runways and in street style snaps. Fashion is constantly picking out details from the end-of-the-century era to incorporate into today’s styles in renewed and adapted ways. Taking a look back at images from that decade, which was dominated by minimalism, neutral colors and the slip dress, we can find one particular celeb who rocked the red carpet back then and still is today. Jennifer Lopez has given us style-inspiration for years with her working-girl looks and sexy dresses, with their plunging necklines like that iconic Versace garment that helped her make her mark in the fashion world.

Let’s look back at JLo’s best ‘90s looks to give us style inspiration in this new decade.