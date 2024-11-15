Is 'Like Water for Chocolate' based on a true story?

"Like Water for Chocolate" is Salma Hayek's latest entertainment endeavor. The actress and producer has discussed the making of this passion project, which took six years to bring to fruition. Based on the beloved 1989 book, "Like Water for Chocolate" has become one of Max's most popular releases and has prompted many questions, including if it's based on a real story.

Here's what you should know about the series:

It's based on a novel

While the story is set around the time of the Mexican Revolution of the 1910s, it's not based on true facts. The basis of the story is the novel written by Laura Esquivel, which won numerous awards and has become one of the most famous instances of magical realism in literature, one of the most beloved styles of fiction in Latin America.

The novel was also adapted as a film in 1992, which became one of the highest-grossing foreign films in America at the time.

What is the story about?

"Like Water for Chocolate" follows the life of Tita de la Garza, a young woman who lives with her domineering mother and falls in love with her neighbor, Pedro Muzquiz. While the two are in love, they can't be together and are forced to spend time with each other after Pedro gets engaged to Tita's sister.

Through it all, Tita finds an outlet for her love in her cooking, preparing incredible recipes that affect the feelings of anyone who eats them, making them cry, laugh, or feel joy depending on what Tita is experiencing.

The series also explores the tensions that existed in Mexico at the time, trailing the lives of the employees of the ranches and the politics and elitism of the era.

"Set during the Mexican Revolution, the series also addresses the struggle of women to control their own destinies. The breathtaking locations in Tlaxcala and Mexico City provide an authentic and powerful backdrop for this adaptation of a beloved Mexican literary classic," reads the Max press release.

Where can I watch it?

As of this writing, there are two episodes available on Max in the US. New episodes debut every week.