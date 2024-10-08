When and where to watch the 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' series: Enjoy the trailer here!

On December 11, 2024, Netflix will premiere One Hundred Years of Solitude, a highly anticipated adaptation of the celebrated novel by Nobel laureate Gabriel García Márquez. Directed by Colombian filmmakers Laura Mora and Alex García López, this project is one of the most ambitious audiovisual undertakings in Latin American history, offering a fresh take on one of literature's most iconic works.

Filmed entirely in Colombia, the series brings to life the magical realism of García Márquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude with the full support and collaboration of the García Márquez family. The adaptation consists of two seasons, with eight episodes each, featuring a richly talented cast and crew committed to doing justice to the novel's complex narrative and depth.

© Bettmann The Mexico City home of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, winner of novel contest.

In a statement, co-director Laura Mora expressed the emotional and technical challenges of adapting the legendary work for the screen, saying: "As a filmmaker and as a Colombian, it has been an honor and a huge challenge to work on a project as complex and that carries as much responsibility as 'One Hundred Years of Solitude,' always striving to understand the difference between the literary and audiovisual languages and to be able to construct images that contain the beauty, poetry and depth of a work that has impacted the entire world. We've done it with love and respect for the novel, with the support of an exceptional technical and human team."

Alex García López, who also directs several episodes, shared his thoughts on the responsibility and excitement of adapting such a significant work. "Directing this project has been both a challenge and an adventure; after all, taking risks is necessary in life to give meaning to what we do. When diving into the adaptation of 'One Hundred Years of Solitude,' my intention was to create something authentic that carries the stature of an international production because the story deserves it."

The Series: A Global Production with Colombian Roots

The series' production is backed by Dynamo, a prominent Colombian production company, with a team of experienced professionals contributing to various aspects of the project. The directors for Season 1 are Alex García López, who helmed five episodes (1, 2, 3, 7, and 8), and Laura Mora, who directed three (4, 5, and 6). The show's writing team, which includes José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, and Albatros González, adapted the novel for the screen, carefully maintaining the essence of García Márquez's masterpiece while crafting a narrative suitable for visual storytelling.

The series was shot across multiple regions in Colombia, including La Guajira, Magdalena, Cesar, Cundinamarca, and Tolima, immersing viewers in the landscapes that inspired the novel. The filming locations were meticulously chosen to reflect the magical realism of One Hundred Years of Solitude.

Additionally, the artistic direction, costume design, and cinematography—led by esteemed professionals such as production designers Bárbara Enríquez and Eugenio Caballero and directors of photography Paulo Pérez and María Sarasvati—further ensure an authentic visual experience.

A Literary Masterpiece Comes to Life

Published in 1967, One Hundred Years of Solitude follows the Buendía family over multiple generations in the fictional town of Macondo. Cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán, defying their families' opposition, leave their village and establish the town of Macondo. The novel's narrative is steeped in the themes of love, loss, madness, war, and destiny, often through the lens of García Márquez's signature magical realism.

© Leonardo Cendamo Colombian writer and journalist Gabriel GarcÃ­a MÃ¡rquez, Lido, 10th September 1986. (Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images)

The book has sold over 50 million copies worldwide and has been translated into over 40 languages. Its enduring relevance and global impact have solidified its place as one of the most important literary works of the 20th century, making its adaptation a long-awaited event for fans of the novel and lovers of world literature alike.