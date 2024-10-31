Salma Hayek teaches Jimmy Fallon how to dance with a snake; 'It looks like you need to go to the bathroom'

Salma Hayek is showing off one of her great talents. The actress and producer, who's currently promoting her new TV show "Like Water for Chocolate," stopped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Aside from discussing her work, she also taught Fallon the basics of dancing with a snake.

© NBC Salma Hayek at The Tonight Show

Hayek was drawing her expertise from personal experience. Some years ago, she starred in "From Dusk Till Dawn," where she played a vampire that dances with a snake in one of its most memorable scenes. The discussion prompted Fallon to pull out two plastic snakes so they could dance together.

Hayek chucked hers away quickly, making the audience laugh. "Get rid of that extra snake," she said, placing the remaining snake over Fallon's shoulders.

"Just think curves," she said, prompting Fallon to move. "No, Jimmy! It looks like you need to go to the bathroom."

Hayek and Fallon continued to dance while she complained that he was not taking it seriously. "You gotta be sexy!" she said.

"I am being sexy!" Fallon replied.

"Oh, Jesus!"

You can check out the full video below.

Hayek's excitement over her new show

Hayek also took a moment to promote "Like Water for Chocolate," a story she calls a "Latin American jewel of literature."

"It's sexy, it's heart-crushing, it's original," she said, revealing that the protagonist has a power that allows her to imbue the food she prepares with her emotions, making the people who eat the food feel whatever she's feeling.

The six-episode series has been a passion project for Hayek, who chased the story for the past six years, discussing it with Hollywood producers in order to fund it. "I've been doing it for so long, you would think it would get easier!" she said on The Today Show.

"I'm very tired!"

"Like Water for Chocolate" premieres on Max this November 3rd, with episodes dropping on a weekly basis.