Pedro Páramo: All we know about the Netflix adaption of the beloved novella

Netflix is adapting a seminal Mexican classic. The streamer is working on a film based on "Pedro Páramo," the 1958 novella by Juan Rulfo. The novella has been touted as one of the most influential works of the 20th century. This month, Netflix shared some of the film's first footage, which stars Manuel García-Rulfo and Tenoch Huerta.

© Courtesy of Netflix A first look at 'Pedro Paramo'

Netflix provided an update on the project on the website TUDUM, where they revealed that "Pedro Páramo" was being developed by a talented team of mostly Mexican artists and technicians. "We made the decision to undertake the film adaptation of Pedro Páramo with the utmost respect, rigor and commitment," reads the website.

The film marks the directorial debut of Rodrigo Prieto, a cinematographer known for his work in films like "Amores Perros," "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon," and much more. The cast is rounded out by Dolores Heredia, Ilse Salas, Giovana Zacarías, Mayra Batalla, Ishbel Bautista, and more.

The film will have its debut at the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off this September 5th. "We are proud to be able to bring this Mexican piece to a festival of such tradition and impact," continues the statement.

You can check out some behind-the-scenes footage below.

More details about 'Pedro Páramo'

"Pedro Páramo" is a short novella, following a man who promises his mother on her deathbed that he will travel to the Mexican town of Comala to meet his father for the first time. Upon his arrival, the man discovers that his father is a complicated man and that the town is filled with ghosts. "Pedro Páramo" is credited as a critical building block for magic realism, one of the determining genres of Latin American literature.

Authors like Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Jorge Luis Borges credit "Pedro Páramo" as one of their favorite works, and quote it as inspiration for their writing.