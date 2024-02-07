Mariah Carey is celebrating one of her most famous records with a Vegas residency

Mariah Carey is going all out to celebrate one of her most famous records. “The Emancipation of Mimi” was released in 2005 and became one of her most succesful productions, earning Grammy awards and debuting in the Billboard charts. To celebrate its 19th anniversary, Carey will be hosting a special residency in Las Vegas.

The show will be called “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live,” and will have eight dates at Dolby Live at Park MGM, from April 12 through the 27th. Tickets will go out for sale on February 10th, at 10am PT.

Carey shared the news on her Instagram, sharing a poster of her performance and some of the show’s details. “Vegas, I’m coming back to town with a new show!” she captioned it.

“The Emancipation of Mimi” was marked as Carey’s comeback record and a departure of sorts from her previous music. The record was known for its upbeat songs and positivity, including some of Carey’s biggest hits, like “We Belong Together,” and “Shake It Off.” According to a statement made to Billboard, “the Las Vegas shows will feature fan favorites from that album as well as other hits from her unparalleled illustrious career.”

Mariah Carey’s stunning dress

Carey’s stunning Schiaparelli dress

Earlier this month, Carey stopped by the 2024 Recording Academy Honors in a stunning dress. Carey wore a bronze Schiaparelli outfit that showed off her curves and was made up of a tight corset and a sheer piece that added a pop of drama to the look. She rounded out the outfit with some jewelry, including a large necklace and matching earrings.

