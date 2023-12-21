How Mariah Carey is doing after Bryan Tanaka split

Mariah Carey will be celebrating the holidays with her children this year. News broke yesterday that the iconic singer and her long-time boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, have broken up. The couple has been together since 2016, which undoubtedly left a big impact on both of their lives. Thankfully, the singer is doing great.

Carey wrapped up her Merry Christmas One and All! tour this past weekend in New York City after 16 show-stopping performances. It was Tanaka’s absence from the tour that had people speculating that they had broken up.

Now that she has some downtime, a source told PEOPLE Carey is “thriving this Christmas.” The insider said she’s “thrilled” with the success of the tour, and is feeling “good and is in fully festive Mariah mode.”

There are no details on when the split happened, but it may have left her inspired because the source said she is already done with her next album. “Everyone around her is talking about how she’s operating on all cylinders these days, and how amazing she looks,“ they said.

Now, the only thing on her mind is having a fun holiday break with the kids she shares with Nick Cannon, Moroccan, and Monroe. She is currently in Aspen for their annual trip.

Carey’s response to the breakup

Page Six reported Wednesday that the couple parted ways because Tanaka, who does not have any children, wants to start a family. “That’s not where she is at,” a source told the outlet.

A second source told the outlet Tanaka, who started as a dancer for Carey in 2006 before they started dating, “wants to start having his own life.”

Following news of the breakup, Carey shared a gallery of photos on Instagram in a collaboration post with the White House alongside Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Moroccan and Monroe also had the opportunity to be there. “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season!” She captioned the post.

Carey and the twins were all smiles in the White House, decorated with festive Christmas fun. On Thursday, she shared footage from the meeting, with Biden welcoming her in with her famous song, “All I want for Christmas.”

