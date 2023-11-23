Is Jim Carrey working on a ‘Grinch’ sequel’? Actor’s rep reacts to rumors

Jim Carrey is one the most beloved actors in the world and is known for comedic classics. Recently, a rumor of the actor reprising his Grinch character began making headlines; however, his rep has reacted to the stories.

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch,” Carrey’s rep said, referring to the 2000’s live-action How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as informed by People.

Is Jim Carrey retiring?

While answering questions for his 2022 movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Jim said he was “retiring” from acting work. The legendary star told Access Hollywood that his career “depends” on a top-notch story.

“If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink, that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I’m taking a break,” he assured.

“I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas, and I really love my spiritual life, and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough,” he added. “I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Luckily he will stay around. “I’m going to continue to be in the world, no matter what,” Carrey said. “We have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don’t have to be multi-hyphenates to affect the world.”