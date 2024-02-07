Jim Carrey to come out of retirement for ‘Sonic 3’

Jim Carrey is making a movie comeback. The actor, who’d previously announced his intent to retire, will be returning for the third “Sonic the Hedgehog” film, reprising his role as the franchise’s villain, Dr. Robotnik.

The news were confirmed by Variety, who reported that the actor would be back for the third film despite his character’s arc concluding quite definitively in “Sonic 2.” Spoilers: The second film of the franchise concluded with Dr. Robotnik taking a fall from a giant robot, where he was presumed to be dead.

The news of Robotnik’s return were teased by a video shared by “Sonic the Hedgehog’s” social media accounts, which featured Carrey’s evil laughter. “You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground,” read the caption. “What you’ve seen from is only a #shadow of things to come.”

In 2022, Carrey claimed he’d be taking a break from acting, making followers and fans think that the last role of his career would be “Sonic 2.” “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said in an interview with Access Hollywood.

More about Carrey’s career

Jim Carrey is one of Hollywood’s biggest icons, known for his comedic and dramatic skills, starring in films like “The Mask,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Still, he’s an actor who likes to take long breaks in between roles, and likes to foster other passions aside from acting, including painting.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said to Access Hollywood.