Recently Jim Carrey announced that he was done with Hollywood and since then, we also heard the sad news that Bruce Willis was putting his career on hold due to health issues. Unfortunately, the list of great actors and actresses who are making the decision to stop acting is getting longer and longer.

Some of these celebrities made up their mind about it, some had to take a break for health reasons and others just wanted to explore new territories or spend time with their loved ones.

Whatever the reasons were...family, art, health, that doesn’t take away the fact that hollywood loses some great and talented actors. We know that it must be difficult to be a star, so we respect their wishes to live a more normal life committed to their families or passions.

Scroll below to see a list of some stars that either we will miss on our screens or we have been missing for quite some time!