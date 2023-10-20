Bad Bunny sits with Jimmy Fallon to discuss his new musical projects and North American tour

After Bad Bunny’s October 13th, 2023, the surprise release of his latest album, “Nadie Sabe lo que Va a Pasar Mañana” (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow), and gathered thousands at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José M. Agrelot in an exclusive listening party, the star sat down at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about his new musical projects and music tour.

Bad Bunny admitted to Fallon feeling a “bit” of nervous excitement as he descended to the stage in a Rolls Royce, but he was quick to emphasize the fun he had during the event.

©Eric Rojas





The star also shared with Jimmy some behind-the-scenes anecdotes of his hit single “Monaco,” which drew particular attention for its music video featuring none other than Hollywood legend Al Pacino. With his signature humor, Bad Bunny jokingly claimed Al Pacino as his “uncle.” He then took a more serious tone, describing how it was a dream come true to have a cinematic icon like Pacino in his music video.

Aside from discussing his latest album, the charismatic artist also shared exciting news about his upcoming ventures. One of the most anticipated announcements was the revelation of his 2024 North American tour titled the “Most Wanted Tour.” With 47 dates across North America, this tour promises to be a jaw-dropping spectacle, encapsulating the passion and energy that Bad Bunny brings to his live performances.

Bad Bunny’s enthusiasm for performing was evident in his speech about his upcoming tour. He expressed his happiness and love for performing, emphasizing that while he enjoys creating music in the studio, his real passion lies in performing for his fans. He remarked that hearing fans sing along to his songs is “the best feeling ever,” a sentiment shared by many artists who feed off the electric energy of their audiences.