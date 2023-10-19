Anitta turns up the heat in new behind the scenes photos from new music video ‘Mil Veces’

Anitta is preparing for the release of her upcoming music video ‘Mil Veces.’ The Brazilian star is getting her fans excited about the new project, which is set to be released on October 19. The singer decided to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the filming of the music video, featuring none other than Damiano David, from the band ‘Maneskin.’

The singer took to Instagram to share some of the footage, making fans go crazy and joking about her friendship with the Italian vocalist. “A tough job,” Anitta wrote in Spanish, adding a shower emoji and asking her fans if they were ready for the steamy music video.

The pair can be seen sharing a passionate kiss in the shower, with Damiano embracing Anitta while they take a shower together. The two singers were all smiles shooting the music video, as another pic shows them having the best time while preparing for another scene.

“It’s not that hard come on,” Damiano responded in the comment section, referring to Anitta’s caption. She previously shared a short teaser promoting the new song, revealing to her fans that she would “film this music video a thousand times more,” with many online users agreeing with her.

“My girlfriend for a day,” Damiano wrote, showing his support for the singer and the video. “Totally not jealous at all,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “What do I need to do to be her.”

More photos from the BTS show Anitta and Damiano as a couple. And while rumors about them being in a romantic relationship quickly started after she posted the photos, it seems like they are just very good friends.