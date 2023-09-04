Get ready for a dose of the pulsating beats of reggaeton because Netflix’s new comedy series, “Neon,” will debut on October 19, 2023. This vibrant show, immersed in the world of reggaeton, promises to be a treat for music and comedy enthusiasts alike.

“Neon” first emerged when Netflix ordered it in November 2022. The series is co-created and executive produced by the talented author and journalist Shea Serrano, known for his New York Times bestselling book, “The Rap Year Book.” Joining Serrano as a co-creator and executive producer is Max Searle.

Netflix’s ‘Neon’ brings the rhythm of reggaeton to the small screen

What sets “Neon” apart is its deep connection to the world of reggaeton. The series boasts an impressive lineup of executive music producers, including Grammy-winning reggaeton star Tainy, Lex Borrero, and Ivan Rodriguez from Neon16 and Ntertain, collectively known as Tainy & One Six.

But the reggaeton royalty doesn’t stop there. The iconic Daddy Yankee serves as an executive producer for the entire series, adding his expertise and influence to the mix.

The heart of “Neon” lies in its captivating storyline, which follows three friends with big dreams who venture from a small town in Florida to the vibrant and bustling city of Miami. Their goal? To make it big in the world of reggaeton and turn the music industry on its head.

The series combines the grandeur of their dreams with the humorous mishaps and harsh realities of trying to succeed in the music world. As a trio, they strive to create the next reggaeton superstar or, at the very least, make enough money to pay the rent.

The main cast of “Neon” features talented actors, including Tyler Dean Flores, known for his work in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us,” who portrays Santi, the budding reggaeton artist. Emma Ferreira and Jordan Mendoza are joining as Santi’s best friends Ness and Felix, and Courtney Taylor as A&R rep Mia.

The star-studded ensemble extends beyond the main cast, with appearances from renowned actors such as Jordana Brewster and Alycia Pascual-Peña. Santiago Cabrera and Genesis Rodriguez also join the mix, adding depth and diversity to the series. Fans of reggaeton music are in for a treat as the show will feature cameos from real-life reggaeton and rap stars like Jowell, Jhayco, Villano Antillano, and more.

As the countdown to its premiere on October 19, 2023, begins, “Neon” promises to be a fusion of music, comedy, and Miami’s vibrant culture. This series boasts an enchanting plot and a diverse cast of talented performers who are sure to captivate audiences and have them swaying to the beat of reggaeton.