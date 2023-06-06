Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 - Show©GettyImages
Latin Music

When, where to watch Premios Tu Música Urbano

Many of our favorite reggaeton, trap, dembow, and hip-hop stars are ready to be honored and impress the audience

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The fourth annual Premios Tu Música Urbano (PTMU) gala is around the corner, and many of our favorite reggaeton, trap, dembow, and hip-hop stars are ready to be honored and impress the audience with their performances.

Taking place on Thursday, June 15, at 8:00 p.m, at the world-renowned Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, PTMU will be broadcast live on Telemundo PR and will reach more than 150 Spanish-speaking nations via Telemundo Internacional and YouTube.

The 2023 edition is dedicated to Arcángel in recognition of his significant contributions to the development and growth of the Latin urban music movement, which has now become a global rhythm.

Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 - Show©GettyImages
(L-R) Nklabe, El Gemelo, and Funk Salsa Urban performs onstage during Premios Tu Música Urbano 2022 on June 23, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

In addition, the show will include appearances and live performances by Anuel, Jhayco, Ryan Castro, and Eslabón Armado.

Rauw Alejandro, Feid, and Bad Bunny lead the nominations with 12, 11, and 10, respectively, in categories including Artist of the Year, Top Male Artist, and Song of the Year, among many others.

