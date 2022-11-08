Netflix is launching an eight-part comedy series about reggaeton

Netflix is launching “Neon,” a comedy series based on the world’s favorite music genre, reggaeton. The streamer’s show is starred by Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor and was created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle as showrunner.

“Neon” is an eight-part series that tells the story of three friends who move to Miami hoping to make a name as reggaeton stars. The show blends how to make dreams come true while facing the harsh realities of making it in the music industry.

According to Deadline, Flores plays Santi, “a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends, Ness, played by Ferreira, Felix, and A&R rep, Mia hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.”

The series is executive produced by Serrano, Searle, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson, and James Shin. Kyle Vinuya is a co-executive producer.