Arnold Schwarzenegger documentary to premiere in Netflix

Following his own Netflix action series, Arnold Schwarzenegger is getting a documentary.

The docuseries is titled “Arnold” and is made up of three parts, chronicling Schwarzenegger’s life, starting from his youth in Austria to his politics and acting career in the United States.

The series will feature footage from Schwarzenegger’s youth, his films, and his political career and will also feature personal interviews with himself, his friends and family, co-stars, foes, and observers.

According to Deadline, the first episode will discuss Schwarzenegger’s youth and dreams, and his complicated family life, which Schwarzenegger has discussed when speaking about the Ukraine war and political extremism in America.

“If you’re always hungry, you’re never really satisfied,” says Schwarzenegger in the documentary. The series is directed by Lesley Chilcott, who previously directed the Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth.” It will premiere on June 7th, following the premiere of Schwarzenegger’s new action series “FUBAR.”

“FUBAR” marks Schwarzenegger’s comeback to the action genre, playing a CIA agent on the verge of retirement. His last mission is to retrieve a rogue operative, a situation that grows complicated once that he learns that the person he must capture is his daughter. The series co-stars Monica Barbaro, and Fortune Feimster.

