Spotify will launch a bilingual podcast audio novela starring Fanny Lu and Isabella Gomez

Spotify will launch its first-ever bilingual podcast, La Cabina Telefónica, an audio novela about Latino immigrants‘ deep connections with their families. Colombian singer, songwriter, and actress Fanny Lu, who has 2.2M monthly listeners on the platform, stars in the podcast alongside One Day At a Time’s Isabella Gomez.

La Cabina Telefónica, a Spotify Original produced in conjunction with award-winning, multilingual production house Studio Ochenta, is a fiction podcast told through the eyes of Matty, a single mother from Colombia and owner of Matty’s Llamadas 82 in Queens.

Each episode features a phone call between a neighborhood resident and someone important in their lives. In those calls, listeners will experience triumph, pain, laughter, and everything from a diverse group of Latino immigrants in 1990s New York.

“I am very happy to be a part of this Spotify podcast; it is a very thoughtful and real story. Back in my time, I used Cabinas Telefónicas a lot, so it brings back nice memories; but, additionally, this is a story that invites you to ingratiate yourself with the characters that have different personalities, characters who come to fill the story with humor and good times,” Fanny Lu told HOLA! USA via email. “Maty is an incredible and very spontaneous person, a real woman from my Region of my country, from the Pacific, and to represent her and her love for her daughter and the kind of woman she is - it’s a pleasure for me.”

The podcast will premiere on January 23 with ten episodes – each stand-alone episode is a 7-minute phone call. The episodes will be released every week.