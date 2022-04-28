The Colombian telenovela ‘The Marked Heart’ is one of the most viewed shows on Netflix

“The Marked Heart” premiered just a week ago. It quickly climbed up the Netflix ranks, sitting alongside some of the streamer’s biggest titles, like “Bridgerton,” “Selling Sunset,” “The Ultimatum,” and more.

“The Marked Heart” has been viewed over 68 million hours, trending in countries in South America like Argentina, Colombia and Brazil, and countries in Europe, like Germany and France. Here’s what you should know about the Colombian series that’s taking the world by storm:

The Story

“The Marked Heart” follows two men, Simon and Zacarias, who are going through some painful moments in their lives and marriages. Simon recently lost his wife in a mysterious car accident, while Zacarias’s wife, Camila, is suffering from a heart condition. Here’s when it gets twisty: desperate to save his wife, Zacarias contacts an organ trafficking organization to procure a donor, kickstarting a string of events that resulted in the death of Simon’s wife. A love triangle ensues and it all quickly gets very dramatic.

The Cast

The show is written by Leonardo Padron, the prolific Venezuelan writer, and it’s his first Netflix project. In an Instagram post, Padron shared that the writers’ room was made out of all Venezuelan writers and that it was directed by Camilo Vega, who’s previously worked in a variety of telenovelas.

“The Marked Heart” features a cameo from Carlos Vives and it stars Michel Brown, Ana Lucía Dominguez, Sebastián Martínez, Margarita Muñoz, and more. Season 1 is made up of 14 episodes and it’s currently streaming on Netflix.