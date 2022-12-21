Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming ‘monster movie,’ and many think it is about Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro is farewelling 2022 with good spirits after two of his projects were highly acclaimed, Netflix’s Pinocchio and series, “The Cabinet of Curiosities.” The Oscar-winning filmmaker, Mexican author, and actor might be working with another beloved classic.

Speaking with Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, del Toro teased a monster movie that many assure is about Frankenstein. “Well, I’m working on a monster movie; I cannot say the title because it may change, and I could end up making something else,” he revealed.

“But right now, I’m writing and designing. And we have for the last couple of years,” del Toro continues. “Hopefully, it’ll be next, but anything can happen.”

Early December, Guillermo del Toro was honored at the 2022 MoMA’s Film Gala, surrounded by A-Listers that included Jessica Chastain and videos from stars like Cate Blanchett. “You are a rare and special cinema artist, and it’s a privilege to know you,” Blanchett said from Australia, where she’s filming a movie. “So the honor is in fact all ours.”

Jessica Chastain took the stage to recall moments in which she had the privilege to be directed by del Toro. “So he calls action. Bam. I slammed the skillet on the table. Eggs go flying into people’s faces and hair. I get right up into Mia’s face and I scream the line like I’m Tom Hanks in Cast Away screaming for Wilson,” she tells the crowd.

“And I’m trying to cool myself down. I’m still a little bit in the scene. I see Guillermo running over to me. I’m still a little mad, by the way. And he, in the sweetest voice and the happiest smile, yells with a childlike glee: ‘You made my b*lls crawl up into my body.’ Best compliment I’ve ever had.”